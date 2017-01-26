UGA announces need-based scholarship matching program
The University of Georgia will offer an additional 400 to 600 annual scholarships, thanks to a new program based on the financial needs of students. The UGA Foundation will match any gift to the university in the amount of $50,000, $75,000 or $100,000 to establish an endowment for the need-based scholarships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|5 hr
|Rick James
|15
|Time for Gov Center to retire?
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|302
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|5
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,860
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|44
|Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo...
|16 hr
|The Real GJ Zod
|43
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC