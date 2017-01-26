Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting
There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 19 hrs ago, titled Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
Jennifer Lyn Searcy, 42, and Francis Qwendolyn Hannah, 46, were arrested at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with prostitution. Searcy faces an additional charge of possession of drug-related objects.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
United States
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Egad! And people PAID for that!
|
#2 57 min ago
Most people in Columbus have low standards. Take the noise that some people like to call a "music scene" in these parts, for example. Granted, most of those horrible acts don't get paid.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|37 min
|Corey Angel
|323
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|2 hr
|Terrance D Zod
|50
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Terrance D Zod
|3,880
|Time for Gov Center to retire?
|2 hr
|TD Zod
|7
|Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at t...
|7 hr
|Donny Wallen
|8
|Georgia police chief apologizes 76 years after ...
|7 hr
|Donny Wallen
|1
|Herea s what the climate is like at Columbus ar...
|7 hr
|Donny Wallen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC