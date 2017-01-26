Two women arrested in Columbus prosti...

Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting

There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 19 hrs ago, titled Two women arrested in Columbus prostitution sting. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Jennifer Lyn Searcy, 42, and Francis Qwendolyn Hannah, 46, were arrested at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and charged with prostitution. Searcy faces an additional charge of possession of drug-related objects.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Donny Wallen

United States

#1 7 hrs ago
Egad! And people PAID for that!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fritz Richter

High Point, NC

#2 57 min ago
Donny Wallen wrote:
Egad! And people PAID for that!
Most people in Columbus have low standards. Take the noise that some people like to call a "music scene" in these parts, for example. Granted, most of those horrible acts don't get paid.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 37 min Corey Angel 323
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 2 hr Terrance D Zod 50
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Terrance D Zod 3,880
News Time for Gov Center to retire? 2 hr TD Zod 7
News Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at t... 7 hr Donny Wallen 8
News Georgia police chief apologizes 76 years after ... 7 hr Donny Wallen 1
News Herea s what the climate is like at Columbus ar... 7 hr Donny Wallen 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC