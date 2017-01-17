Two stores preparing to close at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
The interior of the At Home superstore encompasses 86,000 square feet. The home decor and furnishings retailer has set Feb. 2 for the date it will open at Peachtree Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Agreeable Guy
|3,782
|Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at t...
|6 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|8
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|203
|Debt
|7 hr
|General Zod
|2
|A song for Obama
|7 hr
|General Zod
|4
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|13 hr
|Will Dockery
|24
|Herea s a timeline of Carson McCullersa life
|13 hr
|Will Dockery
|22
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC