TSYS reports net income of $74 million; adjusted earnings climb
Capping what he called an "exceptional year" in the history of TSYS, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Troy Woods on Wednesday reported net income of $74 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, or 40 cents per diluted share. That profit was from total revenue of $1.13 billion in the October-December quarter, which was up nearly 58 percent from $716.8 million in the same period of 2015.
