True stories from the files of the Armed Citizen: Gun store owner shoots, kills would-be robber
Gun store owner shoots, kills would-be robber Two men tried to outgun the owner of a gun store in Mableton, but it did not work out as planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|18 min
|Will Dockery
|82
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,399
|Columbus agencies awarded $1.4 million for home...
|5 hr
|Larry
|1
|Gov. Nathan Deal announces list of Muscogee Co....
|5 hr
|Larry
|1
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|8 hr
|Jack
|2
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,403
|Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC