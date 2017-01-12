Totes 2 Tots collects suitcases, backpacks for GA foster children
COLUMBUS, GA An Atlanta-area hospital, cancer specialist, and a Columbus church came together to collect backpacks and suitcases for foster children across the state of Georgia. Georgia Cancer Specialists, Atlanta's Northside Hospital, and New Apostolic Church came together Saturday to collect items for the 15th annual Totes 2 Tots suitcase drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,584
|Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|54
|Columbus Topix has gotten boring.
|2 hr
|Slick Johnson
|2
|Big Read focuses on a The Heart is a Lonely Hun...
|14 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Herea s a timeline of Carson McCullersa life
|14 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Forget the arts school: herea s the building th...
|15 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Tian Xu hits sweet notes with her blossoming vi...
|16 hr
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC