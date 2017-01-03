Tompkins, Hardman dismiss lawsuits against the city
Sheriff Donna Tompkins and Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman have both filed court documents dismissing the lawsuits their predecessors filed against the city of Columbus, some of its top executives and members of Columbus Council. Former Sheriff John Darr and former Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce filed lawsuits against the city, the executives and members of council in late 2014, claiming that their office budgets were inadequate and the budgetary process was improper, if not illegal.
