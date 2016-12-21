Tomlinson listed among potential gube...

Tomlinson listed among potential gubernatorial candidates by Atlanta newspaper

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Among about a dozen potential gubernatorial candidates listed by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution political writer is Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. AJC political writer Greg Bluestein included Tomlinson among his list of potential candidates to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, but listed her potential status as, "Don't bet on it.

