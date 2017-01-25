Time for Gov Center to retire?
Since the 1970s, two structures have dominated the skyline of this whole stretch of the Chattahoochee Valley: The Aflac Building on Wynnton Road and the Columbus Government Center on 10th Street. As high-rise structures in Columbus go, Aflac might stand alone before too much longer, at least for a while.
#1 11 min ago
Demolish the Government Center?!?
Now we're talking some major change for the downtown area if that comes to pass.
