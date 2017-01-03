Tian Xu hits sweet notes with her blo...

Tian Xu hits sweet notes with her blossoming violin career

There are 3 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Yesterday, titled Tian Xu hits sweet notes with her blossoming violin career. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Columbus-area resident Tian Xu, a native of China, is a violinist with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra who also offers private violin lessons to the musically inclined. -- Columbus-area resident Tian Xu, a native of China, is a violinist with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra who also offers private violin lessons to the musically inclined.

Will Dockery

“Shadowville All-Stars”

Since: Dec 08

21,739

Columbus, GA

#1 Yesterday
Yet another example of the wide variety of talent to be heard in the Columbus Music Scene.

"Columbus-area resident Tian Xu, a native of China, is a violinist with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra who also offers private violin lessons to the musically inclined..."

So be it, Excelsior!
Jimmy Wang Yang

Big Clifty, KY

#2 Yesterday
Will Dockery wrote:
Yet another example of the wide variety of talent to be heard in the Columbus Music Scene.

"Columbus-area resident Tian Xu, a native of China, is a violinist with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra who also offers private violin lessons to the musically inclined..."

So be it, Excelsior!
shut up you know it all.
Wilfred

Columbus, GA

#3 22 hrs ago
Will Dockery wrote:
Yet another example of the wide variety of talent to be heard in the Columbus Music Scene.

"Columbus-area resident Tian Xu, a native of China, is a violinist with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra who also offers private violin lessons to the musically inclined..."

So be it, Excelsior!
Hal lay Lou ya! Pa-raise da Lawd!
