This weeka s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | Jan. 7-13

2. Man dies after allegedly resisting arrest by Columbus police officers : Two police officers have been placed on administrative assignment pending the conclusion of an investigation by the GBI into an incident in which a Columbus man died. 3. Former CSU women's basketball coach loses sister in fiery Atlanta car crash : One of the victims killed in an accident in Atlanta early last Sunday is the sister of Quacy Barnes-Timmons, a former coach for the Lady Cougars at Columbus State University and current coach of the women's basketball team at Tuskegee University.

