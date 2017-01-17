This weeka s top stories from the Led...

This weeka s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | December 14 - December 20

A charter bus carrying the Columbus Cottonmouths hockey team crashed Thursday afternoon on an interchange ramp between I-74 and I-55, about 20 miles from Peoria, Ill. 23 members of the hockey team and staff were treated for a variety of injuries.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Muscogee County was issued at January 21 at 10:47PM EST

