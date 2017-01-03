The Latest: Crews find what may be human remains from seat
A boat carrying a recovery team rides on the shoreline of Lake Erie, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Cleveland. Cleveland officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that disappeared last week over Lake Erie has resumed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|HFC
|3,446
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Emmett Gulley
|94
|1998 Favorite Columbus Poet - Perky Award (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Emmett Gulley
|7
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,406
|Columbus agencies awarded $1.4 million for home...
|Fri
|Larry
|1
|Gov. Nathan Deal announces list of Muscogee Co....
|Fri
|Larry
|1
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|Fri
|Jack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC