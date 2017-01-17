The Dragon Dances usher in the Vietnamese New Year
For thousands of years the Dragon Dance has been a unique part of Vietnamese culture, and is performed during ceremonies, celebrations and festivals to bring happiness, prosperity and good luck. Attorney Stacey Jackson, who represents Hector Arreola's family, speaks about Monday's arrest on Moss Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My art for sample view
|8 min
|Carson McCullers ...
|33
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,618
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|32
|Herea s a timeline of Carson McCullersa life
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|14
|Online poll reveals most popular choice for Col...
|17 hr
|Wilfred
|2
|City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years aft...
|17 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC