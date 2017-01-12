The Columbus growth model
Gov. Nathan Deal used his State of the State address last week to highlight a new Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center to be built in Augusta. The center will be developed and operated in conjunction with the U.S. Army's Cyber Command at Fort Gordon, Augusta University, and private sector interests.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|George John
|3,611
|My art for sample view
|1 hr
|George John
|21
|Online poll reveals most popular choice for Col...
|2 hr
|Wilfred
|2
|City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years aft...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,014
|Gambling question no simple call
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
