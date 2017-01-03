Swoon & Co.'s Facebook page
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus-based online retailer Swoon and Co. is working to make things right with customers after many were outraged that they did not receive products they paid for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
