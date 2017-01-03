Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide
Judge Gil McBride said he would let bonds totaling $1 million stand for Raheam Daniel Gibson, who with Rufus Lanard Burks and Jervarceay Tapley is charged in the slayings of Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10. Superior Court Judge Ron Mullins sentenced 59-year-old Vince Martinez Harris on two counts of murder in the Feb. 24, 2012, fatal shootings of Tina Green Hall, 47, and son Jeremy. Angelo Short pleaded guilty to the murder of 83-year-old Peggy Gamble, who was found stabbed to death Nov. 28 in her Eighth Street home.
