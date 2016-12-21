There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled Storms dump 4.5 inches of rain on Columbus area. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

More than 4.5 inches of rain fell on the Columbus area Monday night, according to the National Weather Service, causing flash flooding in many areas as storm water drains were overwhelmed. The city's Public Works department got 40 calls about flooding Monday and early Tuesday, 38 of them for flooded streets and two for flooded homes, according to Pat Biegler, director of the department.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.