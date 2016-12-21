Storms dump 4.5 inches of rain on Columbus area
There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled Storms dump 4.5 inches of rain on Columbus area.
More than 4.5 inches of rain fell on the Columbus area Monday night, according to the National Weather Service, causing flash flooding in many areas as storm water drains were overwhelmed. The city's Public Works department got 40 calls about flooding Monday and early Tuesday, 38 of them for flooded streets and two for flooded homes, according to Pat Biegler, director of the department.
“Shadowville All-Stars”
#1 4 hrs ago
Monsoon season...
No kidding.
:)
#2 1 hr ago
It sure made a mess of my tent village....
