St. Francis receives certification for safer baby deliveries
St. Francis Women's Hospital in Columbus has the distinction of being the only Georgia hospital to receive Perinatal Care Certification from The Joint Commission. In fact, the hospital which resumed baby deliveries in 2013 is one of only 33 hospitals nationwide to have the certification, which at its core aims to reduce infant mortality and complications by mothers during high-risk pregnancies.
