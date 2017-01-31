Singer Jim Scott will perform at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Columbus service Sunday
According to Scott's website, he has been performing for more than three decades and crafts songs that sensitize his listeners to the beauty of the earth, teaching principles of ecology in memorable verses. "The Earth and Spirit Songbook" is an anthology of 110 songs of earth and peace, arranged and edited by Scott including songs by many contemporary songwriters with some of his own.
