Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball
Speaking to a room of about 1,000 students and adults at the National Infantry Museum, including 600 JROTC cadets, SMA Daniel Dailey encouraged the cadets to be proud of their commitment to the values of selfless service for their country and in their communities. Dailey also emphasized the U.S. Army commitment to maintaining peace and stability with U.S. allies around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|334
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,863
|Old Phenix City Hospital
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|1 hr
|General Zod
|27
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|68
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|11 hr
|General Zod
|1,027
|Word Association (May '15)
|11 hr
|General Zod
|521
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC