Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dail...

Sgt. Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey addresses the Lighthouse Brigade JROTC Military Ball

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Speaking to a room of about 1,000 students and adults at the National Infantry Museum, including 600 JROTC cadets, SMA Daniel Dailey encouraged the cadets to be proud of their commitment to the values of selfless service for their country and in their communities. Dailey also emphasized the U.S. Army commitment to maintaining peace and stability with U.S. allies around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Will Dockery 334
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 3,863
Old Phenix City Hospital 1 hr Will Dockery 1
News Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl... 1 hr General Zod 27
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 4 hr Will Dockery 68
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 11 hr General Zod 1,027
Word Association (May '15) 11 hr General Zod 521
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC