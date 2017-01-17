Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoochee Valley until Sunday
There are 21 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Saturday, titled Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoochee Valley until Sunday. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
More severe weather and the threat of tornadoes are possible in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley through Saturday and early Sunday, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City said. "We are in one of those systems where we are getting multiple rounds of severe threats," said Kyle Thien, a forecaster for the National Weather Service.
#1 Saturday
More monsson season for our area, with springtime heat in the dead of winter. Typically unpredictable January days here in the Deep South.
And so it goes.
#2 Saturday
Good!!! Maybe it will blow some real talent into town and the old Schitt Strummers down the river.
United States
#3 Yesterday
Raining like crazy out here in Ladonia right now...
United States
#4 Yesterday
I do so love a rainy night...
Alone with the one I love...
Me...
Ha ha ha ha ha ha...
United States
#5 Yesterday
Rain is slacked off again..
United States
#6 Yesterday
Stay safe and dry friends...
United States
#7 Yesterday
Time for some sleepy time tea...
#8 Yesterday
Do you mean your lover Harry Palmer?
#9 Yesterday
That's GJ's New York style sense of humor. Hanging around with him is sort of like how it must be hanging out with someone like Woody Allen.
:)
#12 15 hrs ago
Only a baseball field blown down in Smiths along with a few crack houses in Opelika.
Unimpressive. Actually disappointing.
#14 14 hrs ago
white peoples here it come the wind the tornado to tear down your kkk house can your pigs lock this up or murder this you all ass is in deep shit you low down cracker I hope that weather kill and murder your children like chicago pigs murder me I pray you all get trap in flood water and sweep you all ass to HELL.
#15 14 hrs ago
watch out whites the tornadoes is come your pigs can not shoot this I pray it take your life like the pigs took my life and that racist red cross I pray you get yours too.
#16 14 hrs ago
is that what you say to COLORED FAMILY TOO are is that just for the whites payback is here whites for all you did to COLORED FOLKS your pigs can not murder this payback whites, payback afro americans, payback dylann roof, payback kkk,payback tramp.
#17 14 hrs ago
i hope it sweep your cracker azz away.
#18 14 hrs ago
yell go to sleep but you will not wake up dylann roof.
#19 14 hrs ago
you better move and take them pig police with you.
#20 13 hrs ago
billy you kill your wife you know that was not a burglar you going down billy you white murder.
United States
#21 13 hrs ago
Wow, troll overload here tonight.
Ha ha ha ha ha...
#22 13 hrs ago
why do you white peoples thank the lord cause the tornado did not get you all racist arse he got your house and your kkk pictures next it's going to be you and your red neck family.
#23 13 hrs ago
mississippi is flood that's good for them dylann roofs I wonder how many of these kkks die text me I will be happy if they had some death low down red necks.
