Sen. Josh McKoon loses chairmanship on first day of session
Following through with a plan put in place less than two weeks ago, the Georgia Senate Republican leadership stripped controversial Columbus state Sen. Josh McKoon of his leadership position, McKoon confirmed late Monday. It was done as part of a new rules package put in place on the first day of the 2017 session.
