Sen. Josh McKoon announces he will not seek re-election in 2018
Sen. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, announced on the Senate floor Monday that he will not seek re-election to the District 29 seat next year. McKoon, who has been at odds with the leadership of the Georgia Republican Party since he was elected to the Senate in 2010, was just elected to his fourth term last year.
