Sen. Josh McKoon announces he will no...

Sen. Josh McKoon announces he will not seek re-election in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Sen. Josh McKoon, R-Columbus, announced on the Senate floor Monday that he will not seek re-election to the District 29 seat next year. McKoon, who has been at odds with the leadership of the Georgia Republican Party since he was elected to the Senate in 2010, was just elected to his fourth term last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 42 min Corey Angel 335
News Girls Inc. of Columbus lends aid to sisters at ... 43 min Corey Angel 2
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 44 min Corey Angel 3,864
News Columbus crime rate lowest in 10 years, FBI rep... 1 hr General Zod 2
News Police: Columbus child suffers injury after mot... 1 hr Dell Gamble 1
News 'I'm not afraid of you': Muslim woman films... 1 hr Dell Gamble 3
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 10 hr Will Dockery 67
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC