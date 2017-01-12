Seale man allegedly found with $2,950 worth of Ecstasy in Columbus
A Seale, Ala., man was arrested early Sunday after police said they found $2,950 worth of Ecstasy during a traffic stop in Columbus at the intersection of Benning and Victory drives. Charles McDaniel, 24, was apprehended on the scene at 12 a.m. He was charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doc are you the culprit behind the disappearing...
|50 min
|Artist For Hire
|1
|Pizza Hut
|54 min
|GJ Bachman
|1
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,014
|Gambling question no simple call
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|Word Association (May '15)
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|510
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,609
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC