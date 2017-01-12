Seale man allegedly found with $2,950 worth of Ecstasy in Columbus

A Seale, Ala., man was arrested early Sunday after police said they found $2,950 worth of Ecstasy during a traffic stop in Columbus at the intersection of Benning and Victory drives. Charles McDaniel, 24, was apprehended on the scene at 12 a.m. He was charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

