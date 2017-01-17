Seafood lovers dona t have much longe...

Seafood lovers dona t have much longer until Shrimp Basket opens

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Shrimp Basket restaurant opening in February at 6073 Veterans Parkway in Columbus will have a menu that includes fish tacos. -- The Shrimp Basket restaurant opening in February at 6073 Veterans Parkway in Columbus will have a menu that includes blackened fresh fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A song for Obama 33 min Evil Roy Slade 1
Poll What is the best Coffee House in Columbus? (May '15) 1 hr Corey Angel 39
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Corey Angel 3,711
News Big Read focuses on a The Heart is a Lonely Hun... 2 hr Gorge JJ 9
Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15) 2 hr Gorge JJ 67
News Herea s a timeline of Carson McCullersa life 2 hr George Cantanza 8
News Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11) 2 hr George Cantanza 9
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC