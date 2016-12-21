Roonie G spins his way from DJ performer to Columbus businessman
Roonie G outside his new nightclub and bar The Sound Factory at Main Street Village. The Tavern Grill & Bar, part of the entertainment complex, is next door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|12 min
|Will Dockery
|3,362
|Tomlinson listed among potential gubernatorial ...
|14 min
|Will Dockery
|1
|Some wild guesses about what 2017 might have in...
|18 hr
|Will Dockery
|9
|What is the best Coffee House in Columbus? (May '15)
|19 hr
|Will Dockery
|32
|House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016
|19 hr
|Will Dockery
|73
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|19 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,317
|Obama s Legacy
|20 hr
|LL zas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC