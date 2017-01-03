Road closure scheduled at Columbus in...

Road closure scheduled at Columbus intersection for repairs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

On Monday, Jan. 9, the intersection of 1st Avenue and 7th Street in Columbus will be closed to all through traffic. A signed detour route will be provided along Broadway, 6th Street, 2nd Avenue, and 8th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oyster Bay 1 hr Larry 3
News Columbus NAACP to hold 42nd Annual Freedom Fund... 1 hr Larry 1
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing 1 hr Larry 1
News Application process now open for School of the ... 1 hr Larry 1
News More than a year after incident, Columbus man c... 1 hr Larry 1
News Columbus fire officials searching for person of... 1 hr Larry 1
News Woman pleads not guilty to allowing teen to wat... 1 hr Larry 1
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 3 hr Anonymous 3,401
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 8 hr Will Dockery 3,349
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,550 • Total comments across all topics: 277,627,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC