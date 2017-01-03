Road closure scheduled at Columbus intersection for repairs
On Monday, Jan. 9, the intersection of 1st Avenue and 7th Street in Columbus will be closed to all through traffic. A signed detour route will be provided along Broadway, 6th Street, 2nd Avenue, and 8th Street.
