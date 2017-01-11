Richard Bishop hired to develop trail...

Richard Bishop hired to develop trail system now called a The Dragon Flya

He has been hired by the Friends of the Greenway Trail Fund, a group based at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, as project director for the design and construction of trails being developed throughout Muscogee County. Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, made the announcement Tuesday while updating Columbus Council on the project that will eventually provide a 60-mile trail network throughout the area.

