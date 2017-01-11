Richard Bishop hired to develop trail system now called a The Dragon Flya
He has been hired by the Friends of the Greenway Trail Fund, a group based at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley, as project director for the design and construction of trails being developed throughout Muscogee County. Betsy Covington, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, made the announcement Tuesday while updating Columbus Council on the project that will eventually provide a 60-mile trail network throughout the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|501
|Man dies day after sustaining head injury durin...
|3 hr
|Woody GJ
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Woody GJ
|3,532
|Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Woody GJ
|11
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|4 hr
|Woody GJ
|13
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
|Frozen fountains around Fountain City
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC