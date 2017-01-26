Rep. Gerald Greene
News Leader 9 has confirmed that State Representative Gerald Greene was shot in the parking lot of an adult theater on Thursday, according to a police report . According to Communications Director Kaleb McMichen, Greene was driving home from the Capitol to his district in Cuthbert and was robbed at a convenience store in Columbus.
