Remembering the Upatoi murder victims a year later
COLUMBUS, GA It has been a year since three members of an Upatoi family were brutally murdered inside a home. On Jan 4, 2016, the three suspects are accused of breaking into Gloria Short's home on Bentley Drive and killing her, her grandson Caleb Short and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey.
