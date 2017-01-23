Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to play is a privilegea
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Saturday, titled Q&A with Pat Metheny: a Every chance I get to play is a privilegea. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
His recent tour, "An Evening with Pat Metheny," will make a stop in Columbus at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts. The concert features some of his favorite music performed with an ensemble of friends.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
United States
|
#1 Saturday
Loved this guy and his stellar music...
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|20 min
|General ZodPuppet
|257
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|23 min
|Dell Gamble
|13
|Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo...
|24 min
|Rick James
|24
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|43 min
|General Zod
|3,816
|Debt
|1 hr
|nazi4us
|4
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|21 hr
|General Zod
|3
|Music promoter files complaints against Columbu...
|22 hr
|General Zod
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC