Project Homeless Connect helps area homeless
It's like a one-stop-shop so to speak at Open Door Community House on Second Avenue in Columbus. One room is filled with local organizations that have their pulse on the homeless community - like New Horizons for mental health, Valley Healthcare for medical services, and the Housing Authority for a place to live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|516
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,020
|Joe's Rummage (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|2
|Time for Gov Center to retire?
|7 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|12 hr
|General Zod
|61
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|General Zod
|3,889
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|12 hr
|General Zod
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC