Project Homeless Connect helps area h...

Project Homeless Connect helps area homeless

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

It's like a one-stop-shop so to speak at Open Door Community House on Second Avenue in Columbus. One room is filled with local organizations that have their pulse on the homeless community - like New Horizons for mental health, Valley Healthcare for medical services, and the Housing Authority for a place to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Will Dockery 516
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 4 hr Will Dockery 1,020
Joe's Rummage (Jan '15) 6 hr Will Dockery 2
News Time for Gov Center to retire? 7 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 12
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 12 hr General Zod 61
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 12 hr General Zod 3,889
News Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl... 12 hr General Zod 24
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,486 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC