Power restored for Columbus residents...

Power restored for Columbus residents after large truck hits power pole

13 hrs ago

COLUMBUS, GA Power has been restored after an 18-wheeler hit a power pole which later caused power outages. According to the Columbus Waste Collection Division Manager Les Moore, an 18-wheler hit the power pole Thursday night which caused the wires to hang low.

