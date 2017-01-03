Power restored for Columbus residents after large truck hits power pole
COLUMBUS, GA Power has been restored after an 18-wheeler hit a power pole which later caused power outages. According to the Columbus Waste Collection Division Manager Les Moore, an 18-wheler hit the power pole Thursday night which caused the wires to hang low.
