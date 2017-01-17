Police seeking person of interest in hit-and-run that put deputy in hospital
Columbus police are seeking a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that sent Muscogee County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Gribbins to the hospital in December. Police are searching for Johnson Wade Yarbrough, a 40-year-old white man who is 6 feet tall.
