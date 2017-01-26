Police release details of Macon Road wreck that killed 22-year-old woman

Columbus police said a truck driver failed to yield in the Thursday afternoon crash where his tractor-trailer collided with a motorcycle on Macon Road, killing 22-year-old Cindy Tran Huynh. Authorities said the 61-year-old Columbus man, who was driving a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia, headed west on Macon Road with the intention to turn left onto Technology Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.