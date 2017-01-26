Police release details of Macon Road wreck that killed 22-year-old woman
Columbus police said a truck driver failed to yield in the Thursday afternoon crash where his tractor-trailer collided with a motorcycle on Macon Road, killing 22-year-old Cindy Tran Huynh. Authorities said the 61-year-old Columbus man, who was driving a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia, headed west on Macon Road with the intention to turn left onto Technology Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|516
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,020
|Joe's Rummage (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|2
|Time for Gov Center to retire?
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|9 hr
|General Zod
|61
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|General Zod
|3,889
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|9 hr
|General Zod
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC