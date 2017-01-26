Police fire shots at alleged shoplift...

Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

A Columbus police officer shot twice at an alleged shoplifter during a chase Thursday afternoon inside the Walmart on Victory Drive, authorities said. A half hour video shot on Facebook featured racial taunting, abuse and torture of a gagged man.

