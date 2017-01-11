Police expect to recover $100,000 in stolen property in chop shop case

Columbus police believe that $100,00 to $200,000 worth of stolen property may be at the Rick's Scrap Metal business where 49-year-old Abdul Raheed Bhatti allegedly ran a chop shop , according to testimony Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Bhatti, whose brother-in-law left him in charge of the scrapyard, pleaded not guilty to one count of operating a chop shop, four counts of theft by receiving stolen property and six counts of possession of an article with an altered identification mark.

