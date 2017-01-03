Police: Drunk man exposed himself, ur...

Police: Drunk man exposed himself, urinated in Columbus Piggly Wiggly

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

An intoxicated man exposed himself and urinated in the Piggly Wiggly on River Road in front of customers, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. James Allen Crushing, 46, of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count each of disorderly while intoxicated, obstruction and possession of a drug-related object.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing 1 hr Jack 2
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 hr Will Dockery 3,392
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 5 hr Will Dockery 68
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 9 hr Will Dockery 3,403
Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15) 12 hr Will Dockery 4
Oyster Bay 21 hr Larry 3
News Columbus NAACP to hold 42nd Annual Freedom Fund... 21 hr Larry 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,577

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC