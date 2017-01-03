Police: Drunk man exposed himself, urinated in Columbus Piggly Wiggly
An intoxicated man exposed himself and urinated in the Piggly Wiggly on River Road in front of customers, according to testimony Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. James Allen Crushing, 46, of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count each of disorderly while intoxicated, obstruction and possession of a drug-related object.
