Police: Columbus child suffers injury after mother intentionally wrecked car

A 2-year-old boy was left with a head injury and split tongue after his mother intentionally crashed into a man's vehicle Sunday morning on Samson Avenue, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Porsha Lashone Davis, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count each of reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property, no state license, no proof of insurance, striking a fixed object, failure to use the proper child restraint and seat belt violation.

Dell Gamble

San Jose, CA

#1 5 hrs ago
Typical NASCAR.
