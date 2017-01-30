Police: Columbus child suffers injury after mother intentionally wrecked car
A 2-year-old boy was left with a head injury and split tongue after his mother intentionally crashed into a man's vehicle Sunday morning on Samson Avenue, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Porsha Lashone Davis, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count each of reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to property, no state license, no proof of insurance, striking a fixed object, failure to use the proper child restraint and seat belt violation.
#1 5 hrs ago
Typical NASCAR.
