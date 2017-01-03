Police check on gunshot leads to man charged with marijuana possession
A 22-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody after police were called to Terminal Court late Thursday to check on a shooting near a white Ford Expedition. During the investigation, Benitez Paige was arrested about 11:30 p.m. and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing a drug related object and giving a false name to police.
