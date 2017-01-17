Pizza Hut in Columbus closes doors, o...

Pizza Hut in Columbus closes doors, opens carryout store nearby

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Pizza Hut at 1702 Manchester Expressway has quietly closed its doors, leaving only on location in Columbus for those wishing to dine in. The remaining sit-down restaurant in the market is now on U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix City.

