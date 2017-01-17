Pizza Hut in Columbus closes doors, opens carryout store nearby
The Pizza Hut at 1702 Manchester Expressway has quietly closed its doors, leaving only on location in Columbus for those wishing to dine in. The remaining sit-down restaurant in the market is now on U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix City.
