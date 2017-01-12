Orchestras march side by side in concert tradition
The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus is gearing up to play their biannual side by side concert with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra this week. The concert, titled Magnificent Marches, and will feature some of the most popular marches in the orchestral repertoire.
