Online poll: How should board vote on...

Online poll: How should board vote on proposed name for Columbus arts school?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

This is an artist's rendering of the Muscogee County School District's yet-to-be-named arts academy for middle and high school students. It is being constructed at 1700 Midtown Drive, behind the Columbus Public Library and Columbus Aquatic Center off Macon Road and next to Rigdon Road Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 min GJ Bach 3,489
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 min GJ Bach 145
News Hal Holbrook bringing renowned Mark Twain perfo... 6 min GJ Bach 5
News Gambling question no simple call 7 min GJ Bach 2
News Frozen fountains around Fountain City 15 min GJ Bach 2
News West Chester in the running for Great American ... 16 min GJ Bach 2
News Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson. 17 min GJ Bach 5
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC