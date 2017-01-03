Online poll: How should board vote on proposed name for Columbus arts school?
This is an artist's rendering of the Muscogee County School District's yet-to-be-named arts academy for middle and high school students. It is being constructed at 1700 Midtown Drive, behind the Columbus Public Library and Columbus Aquatic Center off Macon Road and next to Rigdon Road Elementary School.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 min
|GJ Bach
|3,489
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 min
|GJ Bach
|145
|Hal Holbrook bringing renowned Mark Twain perfo...
|6 min
|GJ Bach
|5
|Gambling question no simple call
|7 min
|GJ Bach
|2
|Frozen fountains around Fountain City
|15 min
|GJ Bach
|2
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|16 min
|GJ Bach
|2
|Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
|17 min
|GJ Bach
|5
