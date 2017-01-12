Old medications and grease collected at Kmarts on Macon Road, Airport Thruway
If you have old cooking grease or old medications, the items will be collected at Kmarts on Macon Road and Airport Thruway in Columbus. The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission has team up with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office and Columbus Water Works to collect the items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
