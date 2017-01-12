Old medications and grease collected ...

Old medications and grease collected at Kmarts on Macon Road, Airport Thruway

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

If you have old cooking grease or old medications, the items will be collected at Kmarts on Macon Road and Airport Thruway in Columbus. The Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission has team up with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office and Columbus Water Works to collect the items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 4 min Will Dockery 3,584
Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15) 15 min Will Dockery 54
Columbus Topix has gotten boring. 1 hr Slick Johnson 2
News Big Read focuses on a The Heart is a Lonely Hun... 13 hr Will Dockery 1
News Herea s a timeline of Carson McCullersa life 13 hr Will Dockery 1
News Forget the arts school: herea s the building th... 13 hr Will Dockery 1
News Tian Xu hits sweet notes with her blossoming vi... 15 hr Will Dockery 6
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,806 • Total comments across all topics: 277,908,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC