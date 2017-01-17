New orchard in Bibb City will provide...

New orchard in Bibb City will provide free fruit

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Several community volunteers and representatives with Trees Columbus joined Bibb City residents Brad Barnes and Jenn Collins to plant several fruit trees and blueberry bushes in a lot in Bibb City Saturday morning. Barnes and Collins are spearheading the effort to turn the lot, donated by the landowner, into a public orchard.

Columbus, GA

