New CSU downtown Columbus building set for dedication
Columbus State University will host Friday at 1:30 p.m. a grand opening celebration of Frank D. Brown Hall, located at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus. Columbus State University will host Friday at 1:30 p.m. a grand opening celebration of Frank D. Brown Hall, located at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus.
