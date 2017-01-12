New Columbus foster care home seeks to nurture area teenagers
Advocates for foster care are doing their part to help children in Muscogee County by opening a new foster home. With open doors, the Southern Living Academy on Alton Street welcomed potential new residents at an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Soon, 15 teenage boys between the ages 12-18 will learn and live together as they wait for permanent homes.
