New 911 calls reveal Columbus man feared for his life before encountering police
Arreola is the Columbus man who encountered police that morning, and after being arrested, was sent to the hospital and died the next day. The first call to emergency responders was at 3:40 a.m. when Arreola was inside a motel room at the Efficiency Lodge behind Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Enter Username
|158
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|1 hr
|Enter Username
|2
|City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years aft...
|2 hr
|Enter Username
|2
|Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at t...
|2 hr
|Mr Snyder
|6
|Democrat Sanford Bishop says it is his a dutya ...
|2 hr
|Mr Snyder
|1
|Columbus police investigating deadly shooting o...
|2 hr
|Enter Username
|1
|Video of 32nd Ave. shooting.
|2 hr
|Enter Username
|1
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,738
