Need free tax return preparation? Herea s where to find it
Columbus-area residents in need of help with preparing their income tax returns - but don't have the extra cash to get it done professionally - can turn to Goodwill of the Southern Rivers starting next week for free assistance. The organization said Wednesday it will begin its annual free tax preparation service starting next Tuesday at its Goodwill Columbus Career Center located at 2601 Cross Country Drive, Suite A. The no-charge tax assistance is available to those earning $54,000 or less a year.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Enter Username
|158
|Columbus organization plan for redevelopment of...
|1 hr
|Enter Username
|2
|City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years aft...
|2 hr
|Enter Username
|2
|Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at t...
|2 hr
|Mr Snyder
|6
|Democrat Sanford Bishop says it is his a dutya ...
|2 hr
|Mr Snyder
|1
|Columbus police investigating deadly shooting o...
|2 hr
|Enter Username
|1
|Video of 32nd Ave. shooting.
|2 hr
|Enter Username
|1
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,738
